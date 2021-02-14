Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,213.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

