Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.