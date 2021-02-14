Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average is $140.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

