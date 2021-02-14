Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,544,000 after acquiring an additional 157,689 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,847,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

