Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after buying an additional 775,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $57.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.