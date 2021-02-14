Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $164.46 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.