Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $157.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $178.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

