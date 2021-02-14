Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 132.1% in January

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

