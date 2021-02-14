Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,677,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of ALLE opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.