All Sports Price Reaches $0.0053 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One All Sports token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $675,962.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.29 or 0.01045652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058280 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.64 or 0.05470421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

