Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.37-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of ALKS opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

