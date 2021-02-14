Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $267.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

