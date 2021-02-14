Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) & Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Alexander’s and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 19.07% 16.46% 2.82% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers -0.76% -0.82% -0.12%

Risk and Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.06 $60.08 million $19.47 13.78 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 2.76 $87.86 million $2.27 6.23

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alexander’s and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 4 0 0 1.67

Alexander’s presently has a consensus target price of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential downside of 47.70%. Given Alexander’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

