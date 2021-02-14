Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $466.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.