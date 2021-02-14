Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 432,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after buying an additional 73,911 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

CVX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.55. 7,858,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749,840. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

