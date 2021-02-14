Aldebaran Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,194,000 after buying an additional 321,293 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 473,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 83,388 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,804. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

