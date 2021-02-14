Alaric Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Alaric Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the January 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alaric stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,151,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,607,518. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Alaric has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Alaric

Alaric Corporation, formerly known as Halberd Corporation is out of business. It is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early stage, and seed investments. The firm invests in the United States. It invests up to $2 million. The firm prefers to take equity stakes between 15 percent to 80 percent.

