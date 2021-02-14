Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,057,000 after buying an additional 3,468,726 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 5,953,210 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,955,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,785,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,120,000 after buying an additional 604,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,069,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after buying an additional 734,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

