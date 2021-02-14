Akropolis (AKRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.90 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $133.65 million and $47.90 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00073435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.72 or 0.01046582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056575 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.33 or 0.05470901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025934 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.