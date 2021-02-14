Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €105.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.38 ($115.75).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €92.21 ($108.48) on Friday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €78.11.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

