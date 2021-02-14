Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,318,000 after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

