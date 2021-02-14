Aegis Boosts Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Price Target to $3.50

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) had its target price boosted by Aegis from $1.65 to $3.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $443.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

