AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,622 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter.

HYEM opened at $23.85 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

