AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $393,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,188 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 476,504 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,628,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,865,000 after acquiring an additional 628,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.36 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

