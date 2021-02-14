AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.27 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

