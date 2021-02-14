AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $95.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.