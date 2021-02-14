AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

