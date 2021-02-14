AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 261 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

