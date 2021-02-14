Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has an average rating of Buy.

ADYEY stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

