AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 7,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 49.44% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

