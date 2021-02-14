AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,150 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

