AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in WW International were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in WW International by 267.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in WW International by 452.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WW International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,054,938.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,202,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,073,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WW opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. WW International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW).

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.