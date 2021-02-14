AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $605,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corteva by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Corteva by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 667,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 224,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

