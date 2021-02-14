AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 94.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

