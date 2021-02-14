AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 139,323 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,856,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,538,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,533.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULG opened at $61.20 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40.

