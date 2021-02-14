AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 675 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $25.13 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

