AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,989 Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 61,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

BATS:SECT opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SECT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.