Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CFO Leone D. Patterson Sells 12,533 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $117,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
