Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $526.52.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $498.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.52. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

