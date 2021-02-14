AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Hits $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.00982686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052578 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.84 or 0.05327089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00025303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

