Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

MSFT opened at $244.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $245.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

