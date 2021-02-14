Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.00974087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.07 or 0.05292582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.