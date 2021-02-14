Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the January 14th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 239,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,984.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 441,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,434. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.