Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Up 69.4% in January

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the January 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,933. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

