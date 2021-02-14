AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

