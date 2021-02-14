900 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

