88,326 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAX. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

NYSE:MAX opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

