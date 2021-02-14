$821.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post sales of $821.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $797.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $846.84 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $937.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,561. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

