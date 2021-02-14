8,021 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in BlackLine by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 606,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.29. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

