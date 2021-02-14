6,770 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Square by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 804,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,158,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Square by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock worth $337,010,306 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $272.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 432.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $273.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.50 and a 200-day moving average of $187.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

